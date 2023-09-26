Final Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Of 2023 This Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market 2023 season closes this Friday with their bonus market.

You can enjoy many new vendors joining this month alongside a few familiar faces. You won’t want to miss a night to celebrate all things local – delicious eats, drinks, entertainment and small business vendors. This is an all age’s event, with great food & drink, shopping and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Admission to the event is free to attend.

The event runs from 5:00pm to 11:00pm on Argyle Roadd between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street in front of The Walkerville Brewery.