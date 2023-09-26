CloudyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
18 °C
64 °F		ShowersThu
19 °C
66 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
22 °C
72 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Final Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Of 2023 This Friday

Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 7:26pm

Events Coming Up
0
0

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market 2023 season closes this Friday with their bonus market.

You can enjoy many new vendors joining this month alongside a few familiar faces. You won’t want to miss a night to celebrate all things local – delicious eats, drinks, entertainment and small business vendors. This is an all age’s event, with great food & drink, shopping and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Admission to the event is free to attend.

The event runs from 5:00pm to 11:00pm on Argyle Roadd between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street in front of The Walkerville Brewery.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message