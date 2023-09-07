Do You Recognize Any Of These Suspects?

Do you recognize any of these suspects? Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor. pic.twitter.com/K5WGE6k78N — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 7, 2023

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.

If you have any information about these suspects, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.