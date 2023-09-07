Mostly CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
23 °C
73 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
23 °C
73 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Do You Recognize Any Of These Suspects?

Thursday September 7th, 2023, 2:03pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.

If you have any information about these suspects, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at  519-258-8477 (TIPS)  or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message