Do You Recognize Any Of These Suspects?
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 7th, 2023, 2:03pm
Do you recognize any of these suspects?
Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor. pic.twitter.com/K5WGE6k78N
— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 7, 2023
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.
If you have any information about these suspects, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.
