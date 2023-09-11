CloudyNow
Crash Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges

Monday September 11th, 2023, 1:59pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A Wallaceburg man is facing charges after a crash in Lakeshore.

Police say at 6:00am on September 10, 2023, they were called to a single vehicle in the ditch in the 11000 block of County Road 46.

Investigation revealed the driver was in violation of a previous court order. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lakeshore OPP detachment.

Further Investigation revealed a large quantity of illicit drugs within the vehicle, including suspected cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $120,000.00.

The 37-year-old has been changed under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

