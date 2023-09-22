Charity Canine Calendar On Sale Now
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 22nd, 2023, 8:00am
The 2023/2024 Crime Stoppers canine calendar is now on sale.
The calendar features canines from Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and Correctional Service of Canada.
Funds raised will support Crime Stoppers’ efforts to prevent crime, assist in solving crimes, and bring criminals to justice.
You can purchase it online here.
