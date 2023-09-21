Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Connection To Bomb Hoax Call

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following last week’s false bomb threat.

On September 15th, 2023, officers responded to an online report about a bomb having been placed near the Ontario Court of Justice on Chatham Street East. Officers and K9 explosive-detection dogs thoroughly searched the area and ultimately determined there was no threat to the community.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Fernando (Sebastian) Guijarro Velastegui. Investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Velastegui, a former Windsor resident now believed to be in Ecuador.

Velastegui is currently wanted for public mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.