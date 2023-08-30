Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Philip Knuckle of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 29, 2023 Lottario draw to win $100,000!

Knuckle, who is retired from hospitality, has been a regular lottery player for 30 years. “I always say yes to Encore, and I always play my regular numbers,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was at the store when I discovered my win. When the lottery terminal started to play a song, I realized I won and started shaking with excitement.

The 69-year-old says his girlfriend started jumping up and down and gave him a big hug. “She was so excited. It was my favourite moment of the win. Pure and unfiltered joy!” he smiled.

He says he will put his win towards his retirement. “I plan to treat myself to a beach vacation to relax and have some fun in the sun.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Kevin’s Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.