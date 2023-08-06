Windsor Police Traffic Unit Kept Busy
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 6th, 2023, 11:04am
The Windsor Police Traffic Unit conducted two separate enforcement campaigns on Friday, resulting in charges.
A speed enforcement initiative resulted in a total of 69 enforcement actions, including one criminal charge for dangerous driving.
On Friday evening, officers conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg. In total, 340 vehicles were inspected, three roadside tests were administered, and one three-day licence suspension was issued.
