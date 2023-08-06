CloudyNow
Windsor Police Traffic Unit Kept Busy

Sunday August 6th, 2023, 11:04am

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Traffic Unit conducted two separate enforcement campaigns on Friday, resulting in charges.

A speed enforcement initiative resulted in a total of 69 enforcement actions, including one criminal charge for dangerous driving.

On Friday evening, officers conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg. In total, 340 vehicles were inspected, three roadside tests were administered, and one three-day licence suspension was issued.

