Windsor Police Seize Drugs In A Second Raid On Psilocybin Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 2nd, 2023, 2:47pm
Windsor Police have charged one person and seized a large quantity of drugs after executing a search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
Police say that just after 12:30pm on Tuesday on members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at the dispensary, in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. As a result, officers seized a total street value of over $36,000 in illicit drugs.
The following drugs and property were seized as part of the investigation:
- 1191g of dry psilocybin
- 22, 1mg vape cartridges
- 1 bottle liquid psilocybin
- 178 Chocolate Bars
- 152 Bottles of capsules
- 97 packages of Gummies
- 11 packages of 100mg tea bags
- $270.00 Canadian Currency
- 2 televisions used to display product prices
- 1 computer monitor used to show surveillance camera footage
- DVR system for surveillance cameras
- iPad used to track sales
- window advertisement signage
A 22-year-old employee is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He is expected to attend court at a later date.
The owner of the business is currently wanted on a warrant of arrest from a previous search warrant at this location.
In July 2023, the DIGS Unit launched an initial investigation after hearing complaints and concerns from community members about the store selling products that contain the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin, which is illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances. One person was charged, and drugs and property were seized as part of this initial investigation.