Windsor Police Seek Suspect In Vehicle Theft

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicle theft.

Police say that on August 14th, 2023, shortly after 10:00am they were called to a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East for a report of motor vehicle theft. Officers learned that a suspect stole a van from a parking garage as well as multiple items from the vehicle. The suspect later left the vehicle at a nearby parking lot, where it was recovered and returned to its owner.

Police have obtained video surveillance of the suspect. He is described as a white male, between 55 and 65 years old, approximately 5’8”, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue baseball hat, glasses, a blue patterned tank top, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.