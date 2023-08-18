SunnyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySat
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySun
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Police Seek Suspect In Vehicle Theft

Friday August 18th, 2023, 2:20pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicle theft.

Police say that on August 14th, 2023, shortly after 10:00am they were called to a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East for a report of motor vehicle theft. Officers learned that a suspect stole a van from a parking garage as well as multiple items from the vehicle. The suspect later left the vehicle at a nearby parking lot, where it was recovered and returned to its owner.

Police have obtained video surveillance of the suspect. He is described as a white male, between 55 and 65 years old, approximately 5’8”, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue baseball hat, glasses, a blue patterned tank top, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message