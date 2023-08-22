Windsor Police Issues Public Safety Warrant
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 22nd, 2023, 4:08pm
Windsor Police have issued a public safety warrant for 30-year-old Bruce Giasson.
Police have not released any other information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
