Windsor Police Issues Public Safety Warrant

Tuesday August 22nd, 2023, 4:08pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have issued a public safety warrant for 30-year-old Bruce Giasson.

Police have not released any other information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

