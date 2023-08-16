Windsor Police Concludes Community Safety Initiative In The Downtown Core

Windsor Police say expect to see an increased police presence downtown over the next two days.

In this third and final phase of their summer-long campaign, additional officers will converge downtown on August 16th and 17th with the goal of connecting with business owners and residents.

As part of the campaign, the Windsor Police’s City Centre Patrol (CCP) will be bolstered by additional members from our Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

In the coming weeks, police say they will share the results of our campaign and how they will use this information to drive future decision-making and resource allocation to ensure all residents, business owners, and visitors can enjoy this great area of our city.