Warrant Issued For Suspect In Fraud Case

Wednesday August 16th, 2023, 10:09am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has issued a warrant for a suspect in a fraud investigation.

In July, police launched an investigation into a report of identity fraud and stolen property after a female suspect made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

Police say that with tips provided by the community, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Ava Papadopulos.

Papadopulos is wanted for the following:

  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Personation with the intent to gain an advantage
  • Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence
  • Obtaining credit by fraud
  • Using a credit card obtained by crime

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.

