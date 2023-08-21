Two Suspects Arrested Following Home Invasion On Randolph

Windsor Police have arrested two people following a home invasion in the city’s west end.

Police say that around 7:00pm on August 19th, 2023, they were called to a home invasion in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue. Once on scene, officers learned the two victims had been at their residence when two individuals knocked on their door and unlawfully entered the house. Both suspects pushed the victims, and then one of the suspects threatened and assaulted one of the victims using a blunt object. After the assault, the suspects fled the scene.

Both victims sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned the individuals were known to the victims, and this was not a random assault. Officers arrested both suspects a short time later without incident.

Prabhjit Singh, 25 years old, has been charged with forcible entry and assault.

Vishav Singh, 28 years old, has been charged with forcible entry, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.