Three Suspects Charged After Windsor Drug Bust Linked To Hamilton Gang

Thursday August 31st, 2023, 12:25pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested three suspects and seized a firearm, and more than $165,000 in illicit drugs.

On August 30th, 2023, officers executed warrants at a home in the 1800 block of Albert Road in Windsor as well as at a residence on Regina Street in Lakeshore. Police say the searches followed a multi-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang.

During their search, officers seized over 661 grams of fentanyl, 50 tablets of Percocet, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, and over 394 grams of an unknown substance they believe to be a cutting agent. Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm, 55 rounds of ammunition, $2,185 in cash, and five cellular phones.

Three male suspects were taken into custody and now face multiple drug and firearm offences.

