Three People Charged After Warrant Executed In Leamington

Three people have been charged after a drug bust in Leamington.

On August 9th, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment with Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in an apartment on Lutsch Avenue.

During the search warrant, police seized a number of illicit drugs suspected to be Cocaine and Fentanyl, electronics, and currency totalling over $4,480. Three people were taken into custody without incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, Richard Symes, 58 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

Elizabeth Hutchingame, 33 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (Two Counts)

Angela Nogueria, 42 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.