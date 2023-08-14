Three People Charged After Warrant Executed In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 14th, 2023, 12:24pm
Three people have been charged after a drug bust in Leamington.
On August 9th, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment with Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in an apartment on Lutsch Avenue.
During the search warrant, police seized a number of illicit drugs suspected to be Cocaine and Fentanyl, electronics, and currency totalling over $4,480. Three people were taken into custody without incident.
As a result of the investigation, Richard Symes, 58 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs
Elizabeth Hutchingame, 33 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (Two Counts)
Angela Nogueria, 42 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine
The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.