Three People Charged After Warrant Executed In Leamington

Monday August 14th, 2023, 12:24pm

County News
Three people have been charged after a drug bust in Leamington.

On August 9th, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment with Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in an apartment on Lutsch Avenue.

During the search warrant, police seized a number of illicit drugs suspected to be Cocaine and Fentanyl, electronics, and currency totalling over $4,480. Three people were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Symes, 58 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

Elizabeth Hutchingame, 33 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (Two Counts)

Angela Nogueria, 42 years old of Leamington, has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

 

