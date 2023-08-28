Three Arrested After Kingsville B&E

Police in Kingsville have arrested three people following a break and enter in the town.

On August 24th, 2023, officers from the Kingsville OPP detachment were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Division Street South in the Town of Kingsville, for the report of a break and enter.

They say the business was entered during the overnight hours and multiple bicycles and accessories were taken.

On August 25th, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Remark Drive in Kingsville.

Police seized offence-related property including: six bicycles along with bicycle accessories. The value of the seized items is estimated to be more than $10,000.

Three people are facing charges.