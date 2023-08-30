CloudyNow
Teen Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Wednesday August 30th, 2023, 12:00pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has charged a 19-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say in early August 2023, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after receiving a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance on numerous occasions.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road on August 28th, 2023.

The suspect has been charged with sexual assault, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

 

