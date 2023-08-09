Suspects Wanted In Transport Truck Theft

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two men wanted for stealing a transport truck.

On August 7th, 2023, at approximately 5:45am, a white pick-up truck was captured on surveillance video entering a business compound in the 3900 block of County Road 42. Two unknown suspects then exited the pick-up truck and stole a transport truck. The stolen truck and the pick-up truck were then seen on video leaving the compound. The truck was later recovered in Tecumseh.

A camera located inside the cab of the transport truck captured video of the two male suspects. If you can identify the individuals or have information about this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.