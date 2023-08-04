Suspects Sought In Vehicle Theft And Fraud



Windsor Police s seeking assistance in identifying four individuals believed to be involved in a truck theft and subsequent fraudulent purchases in the city.

In July, police began an investigation into a truck that had been stolen from the 4900 block of Malden Road. The truck was taken from the driveway of a residence. It was later recovered.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspects used debit cards to make fraudulent purchases at different locations in the city. Officers obtained photos of the suspects believed to be involved in the theft and fraud.

The suspects are described as the following:

Suspect #1: male, wearing all-black clothing with a large Under-Armor logo on the front

Suspect #2: male, wearing all-black clothing with white shoes and carrying a black backpack

Suspect #3: female, wearing a grey sweater, black shorts, and black shoes

Suspect #4: female, wearing a white shirt with a dark sweater over her shoulders white shoes, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.