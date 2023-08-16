Suspect Sought In Howard Avenue Restaurant Arson Investigation

Windsor Police are looking for assistance to identify a suspect wanted for arson.

Police say around 10:30pm on August 15th, 2023, they were called to a restaurant in the 3000 block of Howard Avenue for a report of a fire.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services extinguished a small fire at the rear of the business.

Through investigation, officers obtained video surveillance that captured the suspect at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years old, and approximately 160 lbs. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater, blue jogging pants, and black shoes and carried a grey backpack. He is believed to have fled the scene on a grey bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

