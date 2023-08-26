Suspect Sought In Criminal Harassment Investigation

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to criminal harassment.

Police say that around 9:30am on August 25th, 2023, an unknown male motorist had followed a female pedestrian on College Avenue, between California Avenue and Crawford Avenue.

Through investigation, officers obtained surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he was operating.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5’6”, with a medium build, a clean-shaven face and very short light brown hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey t-shirt, blue shorts (possibly with a Nike logo on the front left leg), black sandals and white socks.

The suspect drove an older silver or beige Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck with a dark-coloured truck bed cover, black roof rack and tinted side windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.