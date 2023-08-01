Suspect Arrested Following Downtown Bank Break-In

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a downtown bank break-in.

Police say around 3:45am on August 1st, 2023, they responded to an alarm at a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue, where they located a male attempting to flee the scene with stolen items.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested on scene. All property was recovered.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.