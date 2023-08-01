Mostly CloudyNow
Suspect Arrested Following Downtown Bank Break-In

Tuesday August 1st, 2023, 2:11pm

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a downtown bank break-in.

Police say around 3:45am on August 1st, 2023, they responded to an alarm at a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue, where they located a male attempting to flee the scene with stolen items.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested on scene. All property was recovered.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

