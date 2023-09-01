Suspect Arrested After Break And Enter and Assaulting An Officer

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a residential break-and-enter and the assault of an officer.

Police say that around 5:30pm on August 30th, 2023, they were called to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers quickly responded and located a male suspect carrying a large bag in an alley near Wyandotte Street West and Victoria Avenue.

When confronted, the suspect threw the bag, which contained heavy items stolen from the property, at an officer and attempted to flee. Following a brief physical struggle, the suspect was placed under arrest. The stolen property inside the bag was recovered.

A minor was inside the residence at the time of the break-in but wasn’t physically injured.

The 40-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.