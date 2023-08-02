SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
28 °C
82 °F		SunnyThu
30 °C
86 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Attack On Elderly Female Downtown

Wednesday August 2nd, 2023, 11:02am

Crime & Police News
0
0
0


Windsor Police have arrested one male after an unprovoked attack downtown.

Police say around 7:00am on August 1st, 2023 they were called to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers learned that the suspect attacked the 84-year-old female victim, causing her to fall to the ground. Witnesses in the area yelled at the suspect causing him to flee from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are not known to each other.

Through investigation, officers gathered a description of the suspect and his last direction of travel. A short time later, a 37 year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident.  He is charged with aggravated assault.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message