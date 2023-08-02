Suspect Arrested After Attack On Elderly Female Downtown



Windsor Police have arrested one male after an unprovoked attack downtown.

Police say around 7:00am on August 1st, 2023 they were called to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers learned that the suspect attacked the 84-year-old female victim, causing her to fall to the ground. Witnesses in the area yelled at the suspect causing him to flee from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are not known to each other.

Through investigation, officers gathered a description of the suspect and his last direction of travel. A short time later, a 37 year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault.