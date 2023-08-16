SunnyNow
Storage Unit Break-In In Leamington Under Investigation

Wednesday August 16th, 2023, 10:55am

Crime & Police News
Leamington OPP is investigating a break-and-enter into storage units in Leamington that occurred in June 2023.

Investigators have obtained security images of persons of interest.

“Although we understand the quality of the photo is not the best, one of the individuals has unique tattoos,” police said.

If you can identify this individual, contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

