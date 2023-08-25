SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY: Tornado WARNING Issued For Windsor & Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Windsor and Essex County.

This means a tornado is occurring, or there is a very high possibility of one forming. Environment Canada has not yet specified the specific area of Windsor-Essex where the tornado may be occurring however Amherstburg is in the path of a tornado warned storm from Michigan.

They say:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

At 10:36 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

A line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes is located from 15 kilometres west of LaSalle to 25 kilometres west of Amherstburg, moving east at 90 km/h.

Hazard: Tornado and 110 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include:

Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.

Seek shelter immediately.