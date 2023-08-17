SunnyNow
Prohibited Weapons Seized At The Bridge

Thursday August 17th, 2023, 10:35am

Crime & Police News
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge intercepted a traveller with 11 prohibited weapons and various cannabis products.

The items were seized, the traveller received a fine and was returned to the United States.

windsoriteDOTca
