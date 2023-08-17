Prohibited Weapons Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 17th, 2023, 10:35am
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge intercepted a traveller with 11 prohibited weapons and various cannabis products.
The items were seized, the traveller received a fine and was returned to the United States.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message