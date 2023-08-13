Pride Crosswalk In Leamington Damaged

OPP is investigating an incident at the Pride crosswalk in Leamington.

Police say that on August 13th, 2023, officers on patrol noticed mischief at Erie Street South.

The investigation determined that six individuals attended the location on August 13, 2023, between 12:00am and 12:20am, with paint cans and spray paint and defaced the crosswalk.

Descriptions of the individuals are:

Males between the age of 17-25 years old

One wearing a yellow sweater

One is wearing a blue sweater with writing on it

One had grey sweatpants on

All individuals had bandanas, dark in colour

It is believed that there are witnesses and video of the event. If you have information about this investigation, you are asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

“The OPP does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. These grounds are referenced in the Criminal Code of Canada and the Ontario Human Rights Code,” read a news release.