Police Say Nurse Police Team Continues To Make An Impact

Windsor Police say the new Nurse Police Team continues to make an impact in the community.

The team pairs nursing professionals from the Windsor Regional Hospital with frontline police officers to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use disorders.

During its first 14 weeks, the teams have handled 374 calls for service, referred 253 people to the appropriate community resources, and diverted 147 visits to hospital emergency rooms.

In addition, they have treated 36 substance-related wounds, distributed 49 fentanyl test strips, and administered 63 naloxone dosages.