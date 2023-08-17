Police Looking To Identify Two People In Connection To Shooting Investigation



Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection to a daytime shooting earlier this week.

It happened around 1:20pm on August 15th, 2023 in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue.

A 33-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has obtained surveillance images of two people possibly connected to the investigation. Investigators urge anyone who can identify the individuals depicted in the photos to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.