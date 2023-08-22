CloudyNow
Police Looking To Identify Fraud And Identify Theft Suspect

Tuesday August 22nd, 2023, 2:54pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a fraud and identity theft case.

On August 18th, 2023, a male suspect entered a business in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East and attempted to open an account in another person’s name using fraudulent identification.

The suspect is described as a white male with a white goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, a black hoodie with the word “NIKE” in the middle, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

