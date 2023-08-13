Police Looking For Witnesses After Finding A Man With Severe Injuries On A Sidewalk In The City’s West End

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses after finding a man with severe injuries on a sidewalk in the city’s west end.

Police say that at approximately 9:30am Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about a person in distress in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street. At the scene, they located a 43-year-old male with severe injuries to his head. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).