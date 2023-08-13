Mainly SunnyNow
24 °C
76 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
26 °C
79 °F		RainTue
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Looking For Witnesses After Finding A Man With Severe Injuries On A Sidewalk In The City’s West End

Sunday August 13th, 2023, 7:47pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses after finding a man with severe injuries on a sidewalk in the city’s west end.

Police say that at approximately 9:30am Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about a person in distress in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street. At the scene, they located a 43-year-old male with severe injuries to his head. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message