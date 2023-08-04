SunnyNow
Police Looking For The Public Assistance In Identifying A Fraud And Identity Theft Suspect

Friday August 4th, 2023, 2:10pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police Service seeks public assistance in identifying a fraud and identity theft suspect.

In July, the Financial Crimes Unit investigated a report of identity fraud and stolen property. Through investigation, officers learned that the female suspect had made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

Officers obtained photo evidence of the suspect through surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 20-30 years old, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident can contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477).

