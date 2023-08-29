Police Investigating Stolen Prescription Medication

Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that on August 26th, 2023, this person entered a pharmacy in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg and provided someone else’s name and information to obtain prescription medication that didn’t belong to him.

If you’re able to identify this individual, you are asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.