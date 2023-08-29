Partly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
OvercastWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyFri
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Investigating Stolen Prescription Medication

Tuesday August 29th, 2023, 4:43pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that on August 26th, 2023, this person entered a pharmacy in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg and provided someone else’s name and information to obtain prescription medication that didn’t belong to him.

If you’re able to identify this individual, you are asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message