Police Investigating Break And Enter On Lesperance Road

Sunday August 13th, 2023, 9:50am

Crime & Police News
OPP are investigating a break and enter at a building on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

Police say an individual visited the residence and knocked on the front door. When there was no answer, the individual gained access by damaging the rear door. Once inside jewelry was taken valued at over $25,000.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a baseball hat and face mask.

If you have information in relation to this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

