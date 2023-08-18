SunnyNow
Police Arrest Arson Suspect

Friday August 18th, 2023, 10:21am

Windsor Police credit tips from the public for helping them arrest a suspect arson suspect.

Police say around 10:30pm on August 15th, 2023, they were called to a restaurant in the 3000 block of Howard Avenue for a report of a fire.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services extinguished a small fire at the rear of the business.

Through investigation, officers obtained video surveillance that captured the suspect at the scene.

Police reported on Friday the suspect had been arrested.

