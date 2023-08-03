OPP, Windsor Police And Partners Recover 138 Stolen Vehicles



Windsor Police, the OPP and other police agenesis have stopped an international auto theft ring.

Windsor Police Service initiated project FAIRFIELD in April 2022. The Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau West joined the investigation in September 2022.

Evidence demonstrated that a sophisticated crime group was responsible for vehicles being stolen in Windsor and the surrounding area. This group was operating across multiple jurisdictions, and vehicles were being exported to other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon, the Republic of Columbia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In addition, the accused were also fraudulently modifying stolen vehicles’ identification numbers (VINs) to later sell them through private sales, in a process known as “re-winning.”

On December 8th, 2022, investigators stopped a known stolen, “re-pinned” vehicle on Highway 401 near Kingston. This traffic stop resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, including 14,914 synthetic opioid tablets. The synthetic opioid tablets were pressed to appear as legitimate oxycodone (prescription) pills.

On July 26th, 2023, 14 search warrants were executed at locations in Windsor, Peel Region, York Region and Toronto. In total, 138 stolen vehicles have been recovered, worth more than $9 million, and 23 accused are facing 279 charges.

In total, the illicit drugs seized as a result of Project FAIRFIELD have an estimated street value of $506,000. A wide range of stolen vehicle makes, and models have been recovered, including luxury vehicles, newer model pick-up trucks and SUVs.

In addition to the OPP and WPS, other partners included the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the London Police Service (LPS), the Peel Regional Police (PRP) and Équité Association.

Upon arrest, three of the accused were held in custody, and the remaining accused were released. The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on various dates in August and September 2023.