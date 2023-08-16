Multiple People Arrested After Human Trafficking Investigation

Essex County OPP have made multiple arrests following an investigation of human trafficking in Leamington.

In January 2023, Essex County OPP Crime Unit, began an investigation from information that contained details of human Trafficking. Throughout the course of the investigation, several suspects were identified.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit arrested six individuals:

Nickeous Calton Allen, 27 years of age of Leamington has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Assault CC S.266

Emma Plain, 20 years of age of Sarnia has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Atasha Nedisha Joiles, 34 years of age of Windsor has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Shelldon Karole Stewart, 40 years of age of Leamington has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Tiffani Mercedes Wray, 25 years of age of Leamington has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Advertising sexual services CC S.286.4

Tyana Diana Wray, 24 years of age of Leamington has been further charged with:

Traffick in Persons CC S.279.01

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons CC S.279.02(1)

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) CC S.286.2(1)

Procuring CC S.286.3(1)

Advertising sexual services CC S.286.4

All of the accused persons were held for a bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.