Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place last evening.

The crash happened around 7:00pm Thursday at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet between a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

The 42-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The driver of the sedan did not sustain any physical injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Charges are expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.