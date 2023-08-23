Malique Calloo Extradited To Windsor To Face First-Degree Murder Charge

Malique Calloo, one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.

Windsor Police took custody of Calloo at the Canada-U.S. border earlier today. The 27-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned in Ontario Criminal Court on Thursday, August 24th, 2023.

Calloo, who was included in the Bolo Program’s top 25 most wanted fugitives list, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on July 23rd, 2023. The Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located Calloo in Michigan and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

Calloo was wanted in connection to the murder of Daniel Squalls, who was fatally shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on November 28th, 2022.