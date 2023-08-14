LaSalle Police Looking To Identify Person Of Interest In Theft Of Fragrances



LaSalle Police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a person of interest concerning the theft of over $2,100 worth of fragrances.

Police say the theft happened at a pharmacy on Malden Road on August 11th at approximately 8:00pm.

The suspect, described as a white female aged 20-40 with brown hair and white/blonde ‘corn row” style braids, attended the store and concealed several bottles of fragrances in her bag before leaving the store without paying for any of the items.

She was wearing a white button-down shirt, a long dark skirt and dark-rimmed glasses at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.