LaSalle Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old male suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say that in early August, officers launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old female had sexually explicit photos of herself circulating online.

Through investigation, officers learned that the victim had entered a sexual relationship with an adult male when she was 13 years old. During that relationship, the suspect allegedly took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and distributed them to other people.

On August 6th, 2023, officers arrested and charged the suspect:

Sexual assault (x 2)

Sexual interference (x 2)

Making child pornography

Unlawfully possessing child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

A 15-year-old female youth has also been charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography ( x2).