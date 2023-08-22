CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
33 °C
91 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Have You Seen These Stolen Vehicles?

Tuesday August 22nd, 2023, 12:35pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police Service is looking for assistance locating these two vehicles that were stolen on Monday.

The convertible was stolen from the 1600 block of Dufferin Place.

The motorcycle was stolen from the 800 block of Bruce Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message