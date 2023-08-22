Have You Seen These Stolen Vehicles?

Windsor Police Service is looking for assistance locating these two vehicles that were stolen on Monday.

The convertible was stolen from the 1600 block of Dufferin Place.

The motorcycle was stolen from the 800 block of Bruce Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.