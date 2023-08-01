Four Persons Arrested For Thefts From Vehicles Overnight In LaSalle

LaSalle Police arrested two eighteen-year-old males and two youths after a spree of vehicle thefts in the neighbourhood between Reaume Road and Superior Avenue and from Mayfair Avenue to Front Road overnight.

Police say that just before 2:00am, they received a report and description of four persons entering vehicles in the area of Grondin and Carnegie, and officers quickly attended the area.

When they arrived, they located several items and pieces of identification strewn about the neighbourhood and determined that the items had been stolen from nearby parked vehicles. A short time later, the officers located the four males and placed them under arrest. Several articles of stolen property and identification belonging to different people were recovered from them.

They are all facing several changes. One of the adult males also had a warrant for their arrest stemming from a previous criminal offence.

The identities of the accused persons are withheld as a legal requirement of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

LaSalle Police have received seven similar reports from the area. Anyone who discovered that their vehicle had been entered overnight is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 to file a report. Several items were recovered that include multiple pairs of sunglasses.