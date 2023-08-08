Now
Driver In LaSalle Charged With Stunt Driving

Tuesday August 8th, 2023, 2:30pm

LaSalle
A 20-year-old driver is facing stunt driving for driving 107 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

Police stopped him Tuesday morning.

His licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

