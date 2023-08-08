Driver In LaSalle Charged With Stunt Driving
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 8th, 2023, 2:30pm
A 20-year-old driver is facing stunt driving for driving 107 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Front Road.
Police stopped him Tuesday morning.
His licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook