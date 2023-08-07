Driver Charged For Going More 50 km/h Over The Posted Limit

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 19-year-old driver from Tecumseh has been charged with stunt driving.

OPP pulled the driver over, who was going over 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore around 11:00pm Sunday.

The driver’s licence was also suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.