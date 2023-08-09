Mostly CloudyNow
Dozens Of Charges Laid During Civic Day Long Weekend Traffic Campaign

Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 4:36pm

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took part in the Civic Holiday Weekend Campaign. The campaign focused on traffic moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, as well as the “Big Four,” which include: distracted driving, alcohol/drug-impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, and lack of occupant restraint.

The Essex County OPP laid a total of 182 traffic-related charges, including:

• three motorists charged with impaired driving
• 87 speeding charges
• three stunt driving charges
• seven charges for failing to wear a seatbelt
• one charge under the Cannabis Control Act
• one distracted driving charge
• seven fail to move overcharges

During the campaign, Essex County OPP investigated nine motor vehicle collisions.

