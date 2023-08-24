Arrest Warrants Issued For Two Suspects In Attempted Murder

Windsor Police has issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted murder last week.

Police launched an investigation after a 33-year-old male was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on August 15th, 2023. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two firearms used in the shooting were recovered a short distance from the scene.

Investigators have identified the suspects as John Managhan, 24, and Kyle Small, 25. Both suspects are wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.