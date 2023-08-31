Accidents Cause Road Closures

Last updated: Thursday August 31st, 8:49pm

Windsor Police are investigating two accidents Thursday that closed two busy roads.

Cabana Road West was closed from Granada Avenue West to Casgrain Drive after an accident around 12:30pm. The roadway reopened around 8:00pm. No further information was released.

Sandwich Street between Mill and Brock is closed due to a collision that happened around 5:30pm. It is expected to be closed for several hours.