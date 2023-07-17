Windsor Women Facing 15 Counts Of Fraud-Related Charges



Windsor Police have made an arrest in connection to a fraud investigation.

In June, members of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report from a local business that a female attempted to fraudulently obtain a phone and phone service on several occasions.

During their investigation, officers discovered that on three separate occasions, in December 2022, January 2023, and June 2023, the suspect had presented a counterfeit driver’s license to the business.

Employees at the business immediately recognized the falsified licenses, preventing any unauthorized transactions from taking place.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Through investigation, officers identified a 39-year-old suspect. It was further revealed that the suspect had obtained personal information from three female victims and manipulated their identities on the fraudulent licenses, using her own photo instead.

On June 29th, police arrested her in the 2600 block of Richmond Street.